(The Center Square) – Wolf Carbon Solutions and ADM announced Tuesday they have signed a letter of intent to construct a pipeline to capture, compress and transport carbon dioxide at ADM’s Clinton and Cedar Rapids facilities.
To support the region’s lower carbon transition, the 350-mile steel trunk line would be designed to transport 12 million tons of CO2 annually from ADM’s ethanol and cogeneration facilities to permanent underground storage at ADM’s already operational sequestration site in Decatur, Ill., the news release said. ADM’s Decatur site can store more than 3.5 million metric tons of CO2 1.5 miles underground, the release said.
“The pipeline would have significant spare capacity to serve other third-party customers looking to decarbonize across the Midwest and Ohio River Valley,” the release said.
In 2021, ADM announced it is partnering to build a zero-emissions power plant next to its corn complex in Decatur.
This is the third carbon capture pipeline project proposed for Iowa.
The Iowa Utilities Board is holding meetings regarding the Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC project from Jan. 20 through Jan. 24 for Hamilton County, Hardin County, Franklin County, Floyd County, and Butler County. A virtual public information meeting, which requires advanced registration, will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 19.
The Navigator pipeline is supposed to stretch 1,300 miles across Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota, capturing carbon dioxide at local facilities, converting it to liquid, and transferring it to a permanent underground sequestration site in Illinois, the board said on its website.
Summit Carbon Solutions announced Monday that it is partnering with Northern Plains Nitrogen in its development of the largest carbon capture and storage project in the world, which would capture and permanently store 12 million tons of carbon dioxide annually. After receiving its permits last month, Summit is drilling stratigraphic test wells, the release said. NPN has acquired a project site and permit to build a plant near Grand Forks, North Dakota, to supply low carbon nitrogen-based fertilizer products in underserved markets in the U.S. and Canada, the news release said. NPN will capture 500,000 tons per year of carbon dioxide emissions, which Summit Carbon Solutions will transport and store permanently in central North Dakota, the release said.
Carbon capture opponents include Food & Water Watch Senior Iowa Organizer Emma Schmit.
“Carbon capture and storage is an unproven and unsound technology that will do nothing to mitigate the climate crisis – it’s an industry scam and distraction from the real work of reforming our agricultural and energy sectors to combat the looming climate emergency,” Schmit said in a statement.
The organization wants state legislators to introduce legislation to keep carbon capture out of Iowa, she said.
“It’s time to focus instead on the real solutions to our climate and agriculture crisis by stopping destructive, emissions-intensive agricultural practices from factory farming to monocropping and ethanol production,” she said.