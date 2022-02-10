(The Center Square) – The Iowa Department of Public Safety announced Tuesday it has relaunched the Missing Person Information Clearinghouse website at a new web address, iowamissingpersons.com.
Strategic Communications Bureau Chief Debbie McClung told The Center Square in an emailed statement Wednesday that the department conducted the redesign and relaunch, which cost about $8,500, mainly to improve user experience. Database searches were not possible and links to resources and poster design function didn’t work, she said.
Only the most recent three missing persons could be displayed, McClung said.
About 300 to 400 people are in the database, DCI Missing Person Information Clearinghouse Coordinator Medina Rahmanovic told The Center Square in a phone interview Wednesday. The former website, www.iowaonline.state.ia.us/mpic, dated back to 2005, the year the department began sharing missing person information from law enforcement agencies publicly.
More than 75% of the individuals, mostly children, do not have photos available for display, she said.
“The photography we did have was displaying as tiny thumbnails,” McClung said. “Our State of Iowa Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) could no longer update the aging system.”
The department encourages loved ones of missing persons to provide a photo of the individual to their local law enforcement office or email it to mpicinfo@dps.state.ia.us and to confirm all information about the individual presently on the website is up to date. Users can now search by identifiable body details, date of birth, type of incident and originating law enforcement agency. In a few clicks, they can print a poster of a missing person to post within their community.
Rahmanovic said the department gets tips daily and shares the information with the agency that received the original report. The department does not track information regarding how missing persons cases were solved since the local law enforcement agency handles the investigations, she said.
“We understand and assume that some of these cases are solved through this awareness and individuals reporting information on missing persons,” she said.
The website also includes resources for families, health care providers and law enforcement, including those regarding safety, prevention and the Endangered Person Alert system. Parents can complete a National Center for Missing & Exploited Children Child ID Kit to keep on file in case their child goes missing, Rahmanovic said. She also recommended families monitor the social media their children consume and whom they’re texting with.
“Locating missing persons is difficult work, and often takes collaboration from a wide network of people,” Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens said in the department’s news release announcing the new website launch. “We’re very pleased to give the public and our law enforcement partners more advanced tools to help locate and bring missing Iowans safely home.”