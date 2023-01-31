(The Center Square) – Four cooperatives in Iowa will receive a combined $36.5 million in loans to expand and modernize the rural electric grid and its security, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday.
Three Iowa rural development investments total $19.5 million: Southwest Iowa Rural Electric Cooperative, which received $7 million; Grundy County Rural Electric Cooperative, which received $4 million; and Franklin Rural Electric Cooperative, which received $8.5 million.
The Southwest Iowa Rural Electric Cooperative, which serves about 6,000 members across 11 counties, will use its investment to connect 326 consumers and build and improve 166 miles of line with a loan that includes $81,920 in smart grid technologies.
The Grundy County cooperative, which serves about 2,300 members across six counties, will connect 84 consumers and build and improve 31 miles of line. The cooperative’s loan includes $1.1 million in smart grid technologies.
Franklin Rural Electric Cooperative will connect 44 consumers, build and improve 104 miles of line, and use $850,689 for smart grid technologies. It has about 2,000 customers over about 850 miles of line in six counties.
The Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative, which includes portions of both Iowa and Minnesota, will receive a $17 million loan. The Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative, which is headquartered in Albert Lea, Minn., will connect 450 consumers and build and improve 185 miles of line. Its loan includes $2.29 million in smart grid technologies. It serves one Iowa county and six Minnesota counties.
These investments are part of the department’s $2.7 billion package for 64 electric cooperatives and utilities across the country through the Electric Loan Program.
Loan recipients must pay back the loans within 35 years. Hardship loans, which help applicants in areas of economic or unavoidable distress, have fixed interest rates of 5% for up to 35 years. Loan guarantees and U.S. Treasury rate loans are fixed at the time of each advance based on daily rates, plus 1/8 of 1%.
Most retail or power supply providers serving qualified rural areas were able to apply for the program, the department said. Funding is supposed to finance maintenance, upgrades, expansion, energy efficiency, renewable energy systems or replacement of distribution, sub transmission and headquarters facilities. All facilities that receive the financing must be public. The department encouraged participants to get funding from other entities as well.
The package includes $613 million to help rural utilities and cooperatives install and upgrade smart grid technologies, which can catalyze telecommunications services in underserved rural areas and improve grid security and reliability. Nearly half of the awards will go to infrastructure improvements in underserved communities.
Overall, the funding will benefit 2 million rural people and businesses across the country.
“These critical investments will benefit rural people and businesses in many ways for decades to come,” USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said in the release. “This funding will help rural cooperatives and utilities invest in changes that make our energy more efficient, more reliable, and more affordable. Investing in infrastructure – roads, bridges, broadband and energy – supports good-paying jobs and keeps the United States poised to lead the global economy.”
The USDA has more than $12 billion to spend on loans and grants through the Inflation Reduction Act. The funding is supposed to help expand clean energy, rural power, jobs and economic growth, making energy cleaner, more reliable and less costly.