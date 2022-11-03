(The Center Square) – Four Iowa meat and poultry processing projects will receive millions of dollars in the first round of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program.
The USDA announced Wednesday that Upper Iowa Beef received a $8.87 million grant for its harvest and processing facility in Lime Springs. The company said growth in demand since it opened in 2017 means it needs an aggressive expansion of its facility. The funding will support projects that allow the company to expand its capacity by 50%, create dozens of new jobs and millions of dollars in revenue for independent livestock producers.
Cherokee Locker Investment Inc., a meat processor in Cherokee, received $542,425. The meat processor intends to build a new mixed species processing facility to increase capacity and allow local producers to have their meat federally inspected and sold in a local retail market and online. Local livestock producers and community members are also financing the expansion.
Pure Prairie Farms, which recently purchased a shuttered poultry plant in Charles City, will receive a $6.96 million grant. Pure Prairie Farms said it wants to return hundreds of jobs to the small rural community and increase poultry processing in the upper Midwest. The project sources from growers in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa, and the growers are shareholders and part owners in the company.
Pure Prairie Farms will also receive $38.72 million through the Food Supply Chain Guaranteed Loan Program for construction, renovations, equipment, working capital and fee at the Charles City poultry processing facility start-up. The loan program was launched in December 2021. More than $250 million in loans have been guaranteed for projects in the middle of the food supply chain. Pure Prairie Farms is one of the four projects announced Wednesday, which are meat and poultry processing businesses. Its loan was the largest.
The loan program and the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion funding is part of a $223 million investment of grants and loans to expand meat and poultry processing capacity in the U.S.
Food & Water Watch Senior Iowa Organizer John Aspray said in a statement that The Center Square received via email that the initiative will benefit families and farmers, especially when it’s combined with strong federal rules for enforcing the Packers and Stockyard Act and Congress’ actions to stop agribusiness mergers. He said processing plants create new markets for farmers and bring jobs to small towns and rural communities, hindering agribusiness consolidation.
“This initiative to expand and diversify meat processing capacity nationwide shows a much-needed commitment from the Biden administration to tackle the monopolistic market power of the biggest meat companies head on, and save consumers money at checkout,” Aspray said in the statement. “These are the investments we need to enable an affordable, safe and sustainable regional food system.
The USDA said it will soon begin taking applications for another $225 million for the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion program.