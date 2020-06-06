(The Center Square) – Iowa reported its unemployment rate skyrocket to a record-high 10.2% percent in April with no end to the economic carnage brought on by the lingering COVID-19 pandemic in sight.
The dismal numbers represent the greatest number of residents out of work since the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics began releasing such data more than four decades ago, the Des Moines Register reported.
Matt Allen is one of the unfortunate, losing his job as a process technician at Techniplas after eight-years when the plant announced it will be closing in the coming days largely based on all the losses stemming from the spread of the virus.
“It’s going to be a life-changing event here,” he told the Des Moines Register.
Allen is far from alone in his reflections, with a combined 117,000 hotel, restaurant, shop and bar owners losing their livelihoods between March and April, according to the Iowa Workforce Development.
In the manufacturing sector, more than 27,000 people filed for unemployment rates over a month-long period beginning in mid-April, or almost double any other industry in the state during that time.
Techniplas General Manger John Bradley said he worries such trends when he the new normal for far too long, given the Congressional Budget Office projects that the country won’t see pre-coronavirus levels of employment before the end of 2021.
“I’m concerned, especially with the job market the way it is right now,” he said. “Finding something down the road could be quite a challenge. My wife and I will be OK for a month or two after the plant closes. But if it goes much longer than that, we’ll be in trouble.”
The Iowa State University Center for Industrial Research and Service Manufacturing recently concluded that the number of companies now operating at full production has dipped to 45 percent.
With CIRAS slated to receive as much as $600,000 from the federal government to help local manufacturers adjust to the new obstacles they face, program director Michael O’Donnell warned “there is no silver bullet.”