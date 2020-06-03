Iowa Republican Congressman Steve King lost his bid for another term in Tuesday’s primary to state senator Randy Feenstra.
The nine-term congressman was repeatedly chastised by leaders in his own party for racist rhetoric and connections to white nationalists.
"I am truly humbled by the outpouring of support over the past 17 months that made tonight possible and I thank Congressman King for his decades of public service," Feenstra said in a statement. "As we turn to the general election, I will remain focused on my plans to deliver results for the families, farmers and communities of Iowa. But first, we must make sure this seat doesn't land in the hands of [U.S. House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi and her liberal allies in Congress. Tomorrow, we get back to work."
King faced four Republican primary challengers. In addition to Feenstra, other GOP primary candidates were former Irwin Mayor Bret Richards, former state representative and Woodbury County supervisor Jeremy Taylor, and real estate developer Steve Reeder.
Feenstra will face Democrat J.D. Scholten, a paralegal and former minor league baseball pitcher, in November's general election. This is the second attempt for Scholten to win Iowa's 4th Congressional District seat, home to Sioux City and Ames.