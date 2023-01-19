(The Center Square) – Iowa will deposit $72 million in 15 financial institutions across the state that will earn an average rate of return of 4.77%, State Treasurer Roby Smith said Thursday.
The six-month certificates of deposit following the Jan. 10 Invest in Iowa online auction. The program offers deposits of State dollars to financial institutions to bring low-cost funds into Iowa communities and maximize the return on investment of Iowa taxpayer dollars, according to a news release. Approved Iowa financial institutions can electronically bid on available funds and then hold the funds as certificates of deposits and use the money to make investments in their local economies.
Smith said in the release that he’s thrilled about the results of the January auction, which will earn the state $1.7 million in interest.
“Demand for the funds was great, which is a reflection of the current market,” he said.
Invest in Iowa quarterly auctions for six-month certificates of deposit are held on the second Tuesday of January, April, July and October. Auctions of one-year certificates of deposit occur in February and August.
The next auction is Feb. 21. For more information on the auction or to register as a participating financial institution, visit BidIowa.com.