(The Center Square) – Iowa’s maximum marginal state individual income tax rate, 8.53%, is second only to Minnesota’s (9.85%) among Midwest states, according to a report released earlier this week by the Tax Foundation.
Tax Foundation Senior Policy Analyst Timothy Vermeer told The Center Square Iowa’s marriage penalty is more severe than Minnesota’s. While Minnesota’s joint filer brackets are 63% larger, on average, compared with those for single filers, Iowa’s joint brackets are exactly the same as single filers’ brackets. For a neutral policy, joint married filers’ brackets should be double single filers’ brackets, Vermeer said.
In 2023, thanks to the Senate File 619 that was signed in June 2021, individual income tax rates will decrease and nine brackets will be consolidated into four. The top rate will drop from 8.53% to 6.5%. The new rates will also fix the marriage penalty, Vermeer said.
He praised Iowa for adjusting tax brackets for inflation.
“Doing so prevents unlegislated tax increases on nominal increases in income,” he said. “In a period of heightened inflation, a taxpayer may see his or her wages increase yet have no greater purchasing power than before. A tax system that doesn’t account for this imposes an ‘inflation tax,’ also known as bracket creep, which results in higher tax burdens on taxpayers, usually without their knowledge or consent.”
Iowans for Tax Relief Vice President Chris Hagenow told The Center Square he believes the Tax Foundation state-by-state report helps point out what tax reform is required in Iowa.
“For many years, Iowa consistently ranked near the bottom of these state-by-state rankings, but that has begun to change,” he said.
Hagenow said 2018 and 2021 tax relief legislation has helped. Gov. Kim Reynolds has proposed a flat 4% individual income tax rate, which would be a historic cut, he said. The Iowa House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday that would reduce Iowa individual income tax rates and establish a single tax rate of 4% beginning in the 2026 tax year.
“The current rankings are still based on our old rates, but once these reforms are fully implemented, we expect Iowa could be well into the top half in this ranking,” he said. “Iowa taxpayers should be very excited about the direction of tax policy in Iowa.”
Reynolds is also seeking to make retirement income tax exempt and reducing the corporate income tax rate to 5.5%. A Senate plan includes making retirement income tax exempt, creating a flat 3.6% individual income tax by 2026, reducing the top corporate income tax rate to 7.8% and raising the sales tax rate to 7%, with some revenue going to local governments, instead of the current local option sales tax.
“Exempting retirement income is not great from the standpoint of a neutral tax policy, and it also narrows the tax base,” Vermeer said. “A narrower tax base could make future reductions more difficult. Which route Iowa takes is up to policymakers, but, broadly speaking, lowering rates and consolidating brackets is a good way to improve the state’s tax neutrality while also making it more competitive relative to its neighbors in the region.”
Nationally, individual income taxes account for 36% of state tax collections, the report said.