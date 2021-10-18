(The Center Square) – Bargaining talks between Deere & Co. and the International Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW) have restarted, but the strike continues, UAW International Director of Public Relations Brian Rothenberg told The Center Square Monday.
The strike began Oct. 14 after UAW voted down a tentative agreement Oct. 10 with Deere & Company that followed weeks of negotiations after which the company did not produce a new contract by Oct. 13.
Thousands of workers in Eastern Iowa are affected, The Gazette reported. Deere & Company said in the Oct. 14 release that more than 10,000 workers at 14 facilities nationwide are impacted.
The last strike at John Deere lasted 163 days, from Aug. 24, 1986, to Jan. 27, 1987, Sioux City Journal reported.
In the tentative agreement, Deere had pledged to increase “the typical production employee’s annual wages all-in” from $60,000 under the current contract to “nearly $72,000 by the end of the tentative agreement,” the company said in an Oct. 14 news release. Employee healthcare costs “will not go up,” despite an “expected … rise from $12 to $17 per hour for John Deere over the contract term,” the release said.
Employees would “continue to have $0 in deductibles, $0 in premiums, and $0 in co-insurance over the life of the contract.” New employees would gain eligibility for healthcare 30 days after employment instead of “after a 7-month probationary period,” under the agreement. The company would provide “an entirely new retirement bonus and cash balance pension benefit” with “the typical employee” receiving “new lump sum payments totaling nearly $134,000 at the end of a full career.”
Deere & Company reported in a November 2020 news release that its net income in fiscal year 2020 was $2.751 billion, down from $3.253 billion in 2019.
“These are skilled, tedious jobs that UAW members take pride in every day,” said Mitchell Smith, UAW Region 8 director said in the UAW news release announcing the strike. “Strikes are never easy on workers or their families but John Deere workers believe they deserve a better share of the pie, a safer workplace, and adequate benefits.”
Iowa Farmers Union board member John Gilbert, a farmer in Hardin County, told The Center Square in an emailed statement Oct. 13 the state's agricultural supply chain is at stake.
“The biggest challenge for farmers during harvest is parts to keep equipment running. … I don't know for sure about Deere, but most manufacturers rely on outside suppliers, so the bigger issue with a strike would be in distribution,” he said. “My guess is there are probably enough parts in the countryside to finish harvest, so a short strike won't be an issue. If it drags on, all sorts of impacts will start surfacing.”
Supply chain problems have been blamed for already existing limitations on access to parts.
“Last I heard, orders for most new equipment are at least a year out,” Gilbert said.
Iowa Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls said in a statement Oct. 14 he supports the UAW workers on strike in Ankeny.
“Iowans deserve pay and benefits that reflect their hard work,” Wahls said. “Every hard-working Iowan deserves a good paying job, a middle-class life, and a secure retirement. Working people built America into the greatest nation on Earth and are the backbone of this country. We should reward work, not wealth.”
Gov. Kim Reynolds told WQAD8 she hopes John Deere will “get the employees back to work sooner rather than later.” She said John Deere is “a great company that supports and appreciates its employees.”
Farmers face increased gas costs as the retail price for a gallon of gas in Iowa this week is about $3.10, the highest it’s been since the fall of 2014, GasBuddy reported Oct. 18. Nationally, the average price of diesel is $3.53 per gallon, up 7.8 cents since last week.
Area prices are up 5.7% from last year in the Midwest region, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Oct. 13.