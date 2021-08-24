(The Center Square) – Iowa state Rep. Christina Bohannan, D-Iowa City, announced Tuesday she's running for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks.
“I’m running to fight for better health care, better education, and better economic opportunity for Iowans because everyone deserves a fair shot,” Bohannan tweeted.
Miller-Meeks said she welcomed the challenge in a statement The Center Square received via email.
“However, our approaches to the challenges facing working families, our communities, state and nation are vastly different – and I look forward to voters choosing between those two approaches,” Miller-Meeks said.
She argued that Bohannan’s votes in her term in the Iowa House of Representatives, which included voting against a ban on mask mandates and the reopening of in-person education in public schools, “reveal a guiding philosophy that the government should have more – not less – control over our lives and personal liberties.”
Miller-Meeks called Bohannan’s vote against the “Back the Blue” law “disturbing and disappointing.”
“Representative Bohannan, as a member of the University of Iowa faculty, would have seen firsthand the destructive aftermath of last year’s supposedly peaceful protesters that inflicted more than $1 million in damage on Iowa’s Old Capitol, the Field House and numerous other buildings on campus and dangerously blocked traffic on Interstate 80,” Miller-Meeks said.
In April, Miller-Meeks’ challenger in the 2020 election, Democrat Rita Hart, dropped her contest of that election, which Miller-Meeks won by a mere six votes in one of the smallest margins in U.S. history. The certified election tally was 196,964 to 196,958 in Miller-Meeks’ favor.
In the race for her first term as an Iowa legislator, Bohannan defeated 20-year incumbent Rep. Vicki Lensing, capturing 66% of the vote.
Bohannan is a law professor at the University of Iowa. She serves on the Information Technology, House Judiciary, and House State Government standing committees, the Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee, and the Iowa Innovation Council. She was the floor manager for about 30 bills and resolutions this year.
The district includes Iowa City, Davenport, Ottumwa and Burlington.
The primary election will be held June 7, 2022, and the general election will be Nov. 8, 2022.