(The Center Square) – The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that State Medical Director and Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati is leaving her position in October “to pursue new career opportunities.”
The department will not fill the position immediately, the news release said.
“The work of the last 18 months has been difficult at best and I remain immensely appreciative of Dr. Pedati’s steadfast partnership throughout,” IDPH interim Director Kelly Garcia, Pedati’s supervisor, said in the release. “I, along with our teams at IDPH and the Department of Human Services will miss her. Her personal sacrifice is to be commended and we wish her the very best as she begins this new chapter.”
Pedati was not quoted in the release. The Gazette reported, with contribution from the Associated Press, that the state public health department did not disclose the reason for the absence of a comment from Pedati. The reporters were unable to obtain an interview with Pedati, as a department spokesperson said Pedati is focused on “working with her team to prepare for this transition.”
The article reported that Pedati was not asked to resign by Reynolds or Garcia and Pedati’s resignation was “a personal decision,” according to spokespeople from the governor’s office and the public health department.
“I want to thank Dr. Pedati for her outstanding service to the people of Iowa, especially throughout the pandemic,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said in the release. “She has been instrumental to our state’s strong COVID-19 response and a valued member of my team. I wish her much success and happiness in all that she pursues.”
Pedati became the director in June 2018 after serving as the medical epidemiologist for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
According to the state employee salary book, Pedati’s base pay in the 2020 fiscal year was $229,545.41, or $10,194.40 biweekly, with $6,264.14 for travel. She was the fourth highest paid official within the Department of Public Health in fiscal year 2020 (July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021).
Base pay for the highest paid officials in that fiscal year was as follows:
- State Medical Examiner Dennis Klein: $298,160.80, with $2,113.23 for travel
- Deputy State Medical Examiner Dr. Jonathan Thompson: $271,474.40, with $3,3306.02 for travel
- Associate State Medical Examiner Dr. Michele Catellier: $271,474.40, with $2,011.6 for travel
Garcia, who also serves as the director of the Department of Human Resources, makes a base pay of $154,300 annually in that position, with annual gross pay of $134,269.85 and $37,120.53 for travel. She took the Iowa Department of Public Health position after Gerd Clabaugh resigned from his position as state public health director in July 2020.