(The Center Square) – Iowa Capitol Press Association said Tuesday it has cancelled the 2023 edition of its annual legislative preview, which has taken place annually for more than two decades.
Republicans Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Des Moines, and House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, declined to attend the event, forcing the cancellation, the association said.
“The Iowa Capitol Press Association is very disappointed with this decision by Republican statehouse leaders, a decision that continues an unsettling trend of reduced availability to Iowa journalists,” ICPA said in the statement. “The ICPA continues to believe elected officials who craft state laws and operate state government should be accessible to the journalists who monitor that work on behalf of all Iowans.”
Alex Murphy, communications director for Gov. Kim Reynolds, told The Center Square Tuesday that on Dec. 15 he sent Iowa Capital Press Association President Erin Murphy an email in which he wrote: “Thank you for the invitation to participate in your forum; however, this year we respectfully decline this interview,” the email said. “We are beginning our discussions internally about potential post-COS (Condition of the State address) media plans, but have nothing set it [sic] stone at this time.”
Reynolds’ annual Condition of the State address to the Iowa legislature will take place at 6 p.m. Jan. 11. Iowa PBS will livestream the event, and the governor’s Facebook page will post a link, her office announced Monday. Event organizers will release satellite coordinates closer to the address.
Grassley and Whitver didn’t respond by press time to The Center Square’s request for comment.
Disclosure: Mary Stroka, The Center Square contributor, is a member of the Iowa Capitol Press Association.