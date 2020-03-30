(The Center Square) – State health officials have confirmed 88 new cases of COVID-19 in Iowa.
The Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday reported 88 additional positive cases and two deaths related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. That brings the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 424.
A total of 6,162 negative tests had been reported as of Monday. That includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Two Iowa residents with COVID-19 died Sunday night. One was person older than 81 from Linn County. The second person was older than 81 from Washington County, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Statewide, four COVID-19-related deaths had been reported as of Monday.
Reynolds plans to hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Monday. The conference will be streamed and posted in full on the governor's Facebook page.