(The Center Square) – After months of economic declines blamed on the pandemic, a set of recent economic measures provided Iowan with a glimpse of good news, though the outlook looks weak into 2021..
While the one-tenth of 1% increase for the index of leading indicators is small in scope, it’s spike nonetheless represents the first month of positive change since COVID-19 emerged roughly six-months ago, the Globe Gazette reported.
The Iowa Leading Indicators Index increased to 103.3, meaning half of the state’s eight index’s components are now actually on the upswing in recent times, the Globe Gazette reported.
Analysts have been quick to warn that hardly means the struggle caused by the coronavirus crisis is over. The six-month annualized change in the index still stands at negative 6.3 percent for the month of July.
In addition, the Iowa non-farm employment coincident index recorded a 0.51% decline in July. That was the eighth consecutive month of decline and the fourth largest one-month drop in the 20-year history of the monthly department report, the Globe Gazette reported. All the drops came over the last several months or since the virus came to take hold.
Experts said the decline “strongly suggests” the state economy will continue to sputter at least through the first-quarter of fiscal 2021. For the next three to six months employment growth will weaken based on the forecasts of top state officials.
Index components that recorded positive movement in July were residential building permits, the new orders index, diesel fuel consumption and average manufacturing hours. Components heading in the opposite direction included average weekly unemployment claims (inverted), the national yield spread, the agricultural futures profits index and the Iowa stock market index.
Overall, the average weekly unemployment claims for July were 79.9 percent lower than that of March’s 40,835 average weekly unemployment, the Iowa Department of Revenue said in its July 2020 report.