(The Center Square) – Iowa Association of Business and Industry President Mike Ralston said members were grateful for a new Iowa Economic Development Authority grant now being offered to self-employed workers suddenly facing even more challenges brought on by the spread of the coronavirus crisis.
“I think any assistance the state or government can now offer is a good thing,” Ralston said. “If you talk to any member of our organization, you’ll find that the first thing they want to do is ensure the health of all their employees, secondly it’s to keep doing business and then, if we can, we need to be getting as much assistance for them as we can.”
The Iowa Economic Development Authority grants of up to $10,000 are designed for small businesses that have no employees, but have been certified by the organization as a Targeted Small Business. Owners must also either be a woman, minority or a person with a disability with earnings of less than $4 in annual gross income.
Interested owners who have not already been certified by the state as Targeted Small Businesses can apply on the authority's website by April 10.
Word of the awards spread just 48-hours after the state signed off on grants of up to $25,000 for small businesses with up to 25 workers. In the case of the Authority grants, business owners are prohibited from using the money to pay off debts incurred prior to March 17.
“Right now, it’s all about liquidity,” Ralston said. “Companies are trying to make sure they have enough capital to operate until the pandemic has passed. For workers, the big thing is to make sure they have the assistance they need if they can’t work.”
Through it all, Ralston said it’s essential for all those impacted to keep a positive attitude.
“What I really hope is that there is a lot of pent up demand once this is all over,” he said. “Hopefully, the worse will be behind us by the middle of June or so and we can get back to normal with people making products, selling services and with restaurants back open and fully serving.”