(The Center Square) – Robins was ranked the richest town in Iowa in a 24/7 Wall St. analysis examining small, affluent communities where most households earn at least three times the state’s median annual household income.
With a population of 3,414, Robins recorded a median home value of $301,700, based on household financial data that was collected before the coronavirus pandemic.
Robins’s poverty rate was pegged at 0.7 percent, and its median annual household income came in at $129,081.
A high level of education is one characteristic that residents of the richest towns have in common, according to the analysis. The percentage of adults with four-year degrees in the 50 towns is among the highest of any jurisdiction in their states, the study concluded.
The analysis considered only towns with populations of 1,000 to 25,000 residents.
---
Richest Towns by State
|State
|Richest Town
|Median Household Income
|Poverty Rate
|Median Home Value
|Population
|Alabama
|Highland Lakes
|$151,055
|1.9%
|$441,000
|5,500
|Alaska
|Gateway
|$100,641
|4.2%
|$296,500
|7,037
|Arizona
|Paradise Valley
|$204,145
|5.0%
|$1,505,300
|14,215
|Arkansas
|Centerton
|$73,015
|8.8%
|$170,700
|13,252
|California
|Belvedere
|$223,182
|2.3%
|$2,000,000
|2,098
|Colorado
|Genesee
|$159,226
|5.5%
|$694,900
|3,766
|Connecticut
|Darien
|$210,511
|3.1%
|$1,461,100
|21,759
|Delaware
|North Star
|$141,533
|1.8%
|$444,400
|7,441
|Florida
|Pinecrest
|$153,417
|5.5%
|$919,800
|19,446
|Georgia
|Avondale Estates
|$108,299
|2.9%
|$349,500
|3,135
|Hawaii
|Ocean Pointe
|$114,801
|4.2%
|$629,800
|14,037
|Idaho
|Dalton Gardens
|$71,111
|3.6%
|$364,600
|2,765
|Illinois
|Inverness
|$180,541
|1.2%
|$625,100
|7,747
|Indiana
|Hidden Valley
|$106,285
|3.7%
|$196,800
|5,449
|Iowa
|Robins
|$129,081
|0.7%
|$301,700
|3,414
|Kansas
|Fairway
|$105,000
|2.7%
|$352,200
|3,947
|Kentucky
|Buckner
|$123,220
|11.5%
|$328,000
|5,465
|Louisiana
|Destrehan
|$92,052
|3.6%
|$234,500
|10,933
|Maine
|Topsham
|$72,537
|10.6%
|$218,800
|6,103
|Maryland
|Travilah
|$235,669
|1.6%
|$1,090,400
|11,633
|Massachusetts
|Winchester
|$159,536
|2.5%
|$893,700
|22,677
|Michigan
|Bloomfield Hills
|$174,750
|2.9%
|$856,700
|4,009
|Minnesota
|Dellwood
|$176,528
|0.3%
|$619,000
|1,251
|Mississippi
|Brandon
|$74,172
|3.8%
|$177,900
|23,688
|Missouri
|Clarkson Valley
|$170,952
|1.3%
|$629,200
|2,640
|Montana
|Montana City
|$93,194
|2.4%
|$331,900
|2,796
|Nebraska
|Papillion
|$80,853
|4.1%
|$180,700
|20,466
|Nevada
|Spring Creek
|$97,143
|4.0%
|$225,400
|13,805
|New Hampshire
|Hampton
|$92,688
|4.3%
|$358,300
|9,235
|New Jersey
|Glen Ridge
|$213,801
|3.9%
|$644,900
|7,573
|New Mexico
|Los Alamos
|$106,288
|6.6%
|$295,600
|12,373
|New York
|Greenville
|$222,115
|3.3%
|$954,400
|7,336
|North Carolina
|Weddington
|$132,587
|1.7%
|$443,600
|10,574
|North Dakota
|Horace
|$131,354
|1.5%
|$293,800
|2,660
|Ohio
|New Albany
|$203,194
|2.5%
|$494,600
|10,896
|Oklahoma
|Jenks
|$93,364
|6.4%
|$205,100
|21,793
|Oregon
|Bethany
|$127,351
|4.8%
|$509,900
|24,396
|Pennsylvania
|Edgeworth
|$161,641
|5.8%
|$602,000
|1,596
|Rhode Island
|Cumberland Hill
|$88,199
|5.3%
|$251,300
|8,142
|South Carolina
|Tega Cay
|$123,564
|0.7%
|$316,500
|9,954
|South Dakota
|Brandon
|$84,075
|2.5%
|$206,600
|9,867
|Tennessee
|Oak Hill
|$159,167
|0.8%
|$649,000
|4,634
|Texas
|University Park
|$214,477
|4.3%
|$1,230,200
|24,954
|Utah
|Highland
|$133,768
|2.6%
|$536,100
|18,362
|Vermont
|Essex Junction
|$75,439
|6.2%
|$283,400
|10,395
|Virginia
|Great Falls
|$228,836
|2.8%
|$1,133,100
|15,394
|Washington
|Duvall
|$156,205
|2.1%
|$452,200
|7,811
|West Virginia
|Bridgeport
|$80,666
|4.1%
|$220,100
|8,466
|Wisconsin
|Whitefish Bay
|$117,300
|3.5%
|$373,200
|14,039
|Wyoming
|Rock Springs
|$75,441
|11.0%
|$217,400
|23,633
Source: 24/7 Wall St.