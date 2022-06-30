(The Center Square) – Gov. Kim Reynolds will file for rehearing this week Planned Parenthood v Reynolds, also known as PPH IV, with the Iowa Supreme Court.
Her June 28 announcement follows the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 24 reversal of Roe v Wade.
Iowa Supreme Court Justice Edward Mansfield said in the June 17 decision on PPH IV that the U.S. Supreme Court’s upcoming (June 24) decision “could alter the federal constitutional landscape established by Roe and Casey'' and “provide insights that [the Iowa Supreme Court is] currently lacking.”
Reynolds’ office said in the release that the most significant decision of the U.S. Supreme Court was its rejection of the “undue burden” standard as an “arbitrary” test that has “caused confusion and disagreement” among courts trying to apply it, in favor of adopting a “rational basis” test under which a law regulating abortion “must be sustained if there is a rational basis on which the legislature could have thought that it would serve legitimate state interests.”
Reynolds also wants the Iowa courts to lift the injunction against enforcing the state’s 2018 fetal heartbeat law now that the Iowa Supreme Court has overruled its 2018 decision, which said Iowa’s state constitution protects abortion. A Polk County district court judge, Michael Huppert, struck down the law because of the Iowa Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling in PPH II.
Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, and Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said in the release that they support Reynolds’ decisions on the legal actions.
However, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said in a statement Tuesday that his office is withdrawing from the case of the 24-hour waiting period, or HF 594, under Iowa Code section 13.3, because his public statements supporting Roe v Wade are inconsistent with what the state would argue in court.
“I support the undue burden standard that the U.S. Supreme Court set forth in Planned Parenthood v. Casey,” he said. “The 24-hour case has now moved to a point in which I doubt that I can zealously assert the state's position. The question now before the Iowa Supreme Court is whether the rational basis test should apply to abortion regulations. I believe that standard would have a detrimental impact on women’s reproductive rights, health care, and our society.”
He said the decision is consistent with his statements regarding the fetal heartbeat case in 2018.
“In my nearly 40 years in office, I have declined to represent the state in only one other similar situation,” he said. “I do not take lightly my responsibility to represent the state.”
Reynolds said Alliance Defending Freedom and Iowa attorney Alan Ostergren, president and chief counsel of the Kirkwood Institute, will represent the State at no cost to Iowa taxpayers.
Iowa approved $500,000 in taxpayer funding for a “More Options for Maternal Support” program to fund crisis pregnancy centers’ pregnancy support services, like education, nutritional services and material items, for women with unplanned pregnancies. Reynolds and Iowa legislators unanimously passed a bill this year to expand the Safe Haven Act to infants up to 90 days old.