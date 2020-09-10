(The Center Square) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has earmarked $100 million in federal CARES Act relief funds for an assortment of agricultural programs designed to help farmers, producers and the industry as a whole to overcome the impact of COVID-19.
Of those funds, a large portion has been pegged for the biofuels industry, with Reynolds adding in a statement, “Iowa is at the foundation of our global food supply chain and the epicenter of the renewable fuels industry. COVID-19 and a devastating derecho dealt a major blow to everything from the demand for ethanol to the supply of meat on grocery store shelves. But just as important are the livelihoods of thousands of Iowa farm families, agricultural industries and the communities they support.”
Reynolds added the investment reflects the critical role agricultural plays in the state’s overall economic recovery. The funds are slated to be spread over several industries, with $60 million going to the Iowa Livestock Producer Relief Fund, $15.5 million to the State Biofuel Grant Program; $7 million to the Renewable Fuel Retail Recovery Program; $6 million to the Iowa Beginning Farmer Debt Relief Fund and $2 million to the Meat Processing Development and Expansion Program.
“Iowa exported more than $16 billion in manufactured goods and agricultural products to 199 countries last year alone,” said IEDA and Iowa Finance Authority Executive Director Debi Durham. “The critical assistance Gov. Reynolds announced today will support the continuation of Iowa’s long-standing legacy of agricultural excellence in our communities and throughout the world.”
With 2020 being one of the most challenging years in recent memory, Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said he’s grateful that Reynolds has proven to be a strong advocate for state farmers and the agribusinesses as a whole.
“The programs funded by the CARES Act will help our farmers, renewable fuels retailers and producers, and small meat processors respond to market disruptions and continue on the road to recovery,” he said.