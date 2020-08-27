(The Center Square) – Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all bars and pubs to close in six Iowa counties and put in place new restrictions on restaurants, but said she wouldn't put a statewide mask mandate in place because it would be impossible to enforce.
Reynolds signed a proclamation continuing the Public Health Disaster Emergency. The proclamation goes into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday. It requires bars, taverns, wineries, breweries, distilleries, night clubs to close in Black Hawk, Dallas, Johnson, Linn, Polk and Story counties. Johnson County is the home of the University of Iowa. Iowa State University is in Story County.
Bars can continue to sell alcohol for off-site consumption.
Restaurants in the six counties can stay open, but must stop selling and serving alcoholic beverages after 10 p.m., according to the order.
The governor said people ages 19 to 24 made up nearly a quarter of new COVID-19 cases last week. She said she did not make the decision lightly.
The governor's latest order also encourages all residents 2 and older to wear a face covering when in public. Reynolds said a statewide mask mandate would be impossible to enforce.
“I think the goal is to strongly encourage and recommend that people wear them. I've said that from the very beginning, and I believe that people are,” Reynolds said. “We're going to continue to talk about it, talk about the importance of doing it.”
The governor's new orders are in effect until Sept. 20.