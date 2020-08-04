(The Center Square) – Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday that students in school districts that only offer remote learning without state approval are breaking state law and would not get credit.
"Schools that choose not to return to school for at least 50% in-person instruction are not defying me, they are defying the law," Reynolds said at a news conference. "If schools move to primarily remote learning without approval, according again to the law, those days do not count toward instructional time."
The legislature unanimously passed Senate File 2310, which set out education requirements and funding flexibility, earlier this year. Reynolds signed it into law in June.
The announcement comes after two districts made their intentions to defy the law. The Waukee School district announced Monday that they would not follow the law. The Urbandale School District had been turned down by the Iowa Department of Education for an exemption but told parents they would not follow the law, according to the Des Moines Register.
Reynolds also said administrators could face discipline with the state's licensing board for violating the requirement.