(The Center Square) – Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday that she will continue to make decisions based on data, but so far has resisted the stay-at-home declarations that have been issued in other states.
"I want to continue to make decisions based on data and the metrics we have put in place," the governor said a news conference Wednesday. "If Iowans do what Iowans should do – and be responsible and follow the measures we have put in place ... it helps us protect the most vulnerable Iowans."
She also said those measures would ensure health care providers and first responders weren't overwhelmed.
Iowa Department of Public Health officials reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the statewide total to 145.
Reynolds received notice Tuesday night that President Donald Trump approved the state's request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration for COVID-19. The declaration removes a $5 million cap on federal funds allows for use of the Community Disaster Loan program.
“I want to thank President Trump for his quick response in approving Iowa’s disaster declaration because it will open up federal resources to Iowa as we combat the spread of COVID-19,” the governor said in a statement. “This outbreak is an unprecedented crisis for the entire nation and it’s going to take a whole-of-government approach to limit the spread of the virus and provide economic relief to all of those impacted.”