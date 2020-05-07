(The Center Square) – Gov. Kim Reynolds plans to ease more restrictions starting Friday even though the state has yet to meet some testing requirements and case counts continue to increase.
"Just as we can't stop the virus completely, we also can't keep businesses closed and our lives restricted indefinitely," Reynolds said during a news conference Thursday.
Reynolds said additional businesses would be allowed to reopen Friday, including dental offices, campgrounds, drive-in movie theaters, tanning facilities and medical spas, following guidelines from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Malls and some retail businesses can also reopen on Friday at 50 percent capacity.
"As we have seen this week, business owners will decide whether the time is right to reopen their doors just as Iowans will choose whether or not they will resume some of their normal activities," Reynolds said. "Regardless of our individual decisions, we must all continue to take personal responsibility for our health and the health of others by continuing to practice all preventative health measures."
Reynolds said the state's testing capacity has improved since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and that as more testing is done, the number of positive cases will increase.