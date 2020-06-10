(The Center Square) – Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday further eased restrictions and lifted capacity limits on restaurants, theaters, bars, wedding venues and a host of other businesses.
Reynolds signed a new proclamation on Wednesday that continues the state's Public Health Disaster Emergency. The new rules, which go into effect at 8 a.m. Friday, continue to ease restrictions on businesses and extends other public measures until June 25. It also continues to encourage all vulnerable people in the state to limit activities outside of the home.
The changes come about three weeks after Reynolds allowed businesses to reopen at 50 percent capacity.
"Results such as the consistent downward trends in positive cases and hospitalizations that were experienced for the last month allow us to confidently take additional steps forward further relaxing restrictions and reopening businesses through a measured and responsible approach that's driven by data," the governor said Wednesday.
Businesses will still be required to maintain 6-foot social distancing practices.
Swimming pools and senior centers, among others, also can open following public health guidelines.