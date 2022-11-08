(The Center Square) – Gov. Kim Reynolds is anticipated to win reelection against businesswoman Deidre DeJear, according to unofficial results.
Reynolds declared victory shortly after 10 p.m.
This will be Reynolds’ second full term in office. She first took the office on May 24, 2017, following former Republican Gov. Terry E. Branstad’s resignation. Reynolds won 50.3% of the vote in her 2018 race against Democrat Fred Hubbell.
At 7:57 p.m. Nov. 8, one of Iowa’s 99 counties and 232 of its 1653 precincts had reported, and Reynolds had 43.58% of the vote, the Iowa Secretary of State’s unofficial results showed.
DeJear had a chance at becoming the first Black woman be a state governor.
Reynolds had held a 17-point lead over DeJear in Des Moines Register/Mediacom polls since June, RealClear Politics reported.
Campaign issues included school funding and abortion.
DeJear wanted to increase funding for Iowa public schools, and Reynolds pushed for a voucher program to support parents who want to send their children to private or religious affiliated schools.
DeJear wanted to expand access to abortion. Reynolds has taken actions to limit abortion. Reynolds signed a “fetal heartbeat” bill into law in 2018, which hasn’t been enforced. The Polk County District Court declared the law unconstitutional, and Reynolds has been fighting that decision.
DeJear ran for Iowa Secretary of State in the 2018 election, and lost to Republican Paul Pate, 52.7% to 44.9%, according to Ballotpedia.