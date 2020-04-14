(The Center Square) – Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday that state leaders were looking at plans for reopening businesses once it is safe to do so.
"We are also trying to put metrics together to talk about how we reopen the state," she said at a news conference Tuesday. "I'm not going to make any projections right now, we're hoping we can start that process in May, but I'll have to see where we are at at the end of the month. But we are looking at what that looks like."
Reynolds said taking a regional approach was possible, but said governors in Midwest states would ultimately make decisions based on what was best for their individual states.
Reynolds said she had talked with her counterparts in North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Missouri and Illinois.
"It makes a lot of sense to look at it from a regional perspective, but I can tell you that while we'll look at it from a regional perspective and we'll talk about collectively the metrics that we're using, each individual governor is going to look at their own state's metrics," she said.
Reynolds said that governors throughout the Midwest may be able to reach agreements on what metrics to use.
Iowa Department of Public Health officials on Tuesday reported 189 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths related to the disease caused by the new coronavirus that emerged from China in late 2019.
Statewide, 1,899 confirmed cases and 49 deaths had been reported as of Tuesday.