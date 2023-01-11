(The Center Square) – In her Condition of the State speech Tuesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced a series of proposals that she said will protect taxpayers and bolster the economy.
Reynolds said she signed an executive order earlier in the day to put a moratorium on additions to the Iowa Administrative Code, which is more than 20,000 pages long and contains 190,000 restrictive terms. Many rules are either unnecessary or are counterproductive and make the state less competitive so rules that don’t help the economy will be repealed, leaving Iowa with a smaller, clearer and more growth-friendly regulatory system, she said.
Reynolds said in her speech that she also wants to reduce Iowa’s cabinet agencies from 37 to 16. The move follows the merging of the Department of Human Services and the Department of Public Health into the new Health and Human Services Department. The state also merged two groups of administrative law judges.
“Both of these changes resulted in a better, smoother experience for Iowans,” Reynolds said. “They deserve the same across all state government.”
Reynolds said Iowa’s on its way to having the fourth lowest income tax rate in the country, a flat 3.9%, following tax code reforms. Beginning this year, Iowa’s exempting retirement income from taxes.
To promote healthy families and communities, Reynolds said legislators should expand the More Options for Maternal Support Program to help fathers. Her Vision for the State plan requests fatherhood engagement grants for nonprofit organizations that assist men with finding jobs, managing child support obligations, accessing health care, understanding child development and enhancing parenting skills. Reynolds also wants legislators to establish grants for organizations that mentor at-risk male students. Pharmacists should be allowed to dispense self-administered hormonal contraceptives to adult patients without a prescription, her plan said.
The state should offer its employees four weeks of paid maternity leave and one week of paternity leave, the document said. Reynolds also proposed increasing funding for the health care apprenticeship program from $3 million to $15 million and adding apprenticeships for other health care and social services careers.
Reynolds also rolled out her education reform proposal, HSB 1. The state would contribute $7,598 per education savings account for families who want to send their child to a private school. That amount of money is the same as what Iowa provides for each child who attends a public school, she said. For students in private schools, the plan will be phased in over three years, focusing first on the families with the lowest income levels.
Reynolds’ plan said school districts should gain the flexibility to use the nearly $100 million in unspent funding from Teacher Leadership and Compensation, Professional Development, and Talented and Gifted categorical funds for Teacher Salary Supplemental funding. In the plan, Reynolds recommended the state spend $106.9 million on education savings accounts, $3.65 billion (an $82.8 million increase) on state foundation school aid and $917.5 million (a $21.2 million increase) on higher education in fiscal year 2024.
Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Grimes, and Speaker of the House Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said Reynolds’ goals align well with Republicans’ priorities for the 2023 Legislative Session.
Iowa Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, said Democrats are concerned Reynolds’ education reform proposals will defund public education in Iowa. He said Democrats will likely introduce an amendment to permanently limit the level of income families can receive if they want an education savings account.
Reynolds did not address the carbon capture pipelines.