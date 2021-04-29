(The Center Square) – Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs filed a bill on Monday, which would limit unemployment insurance benefits given out by the state.
The filing occurred after the state of Iowa dished out roughly $1.25 billion in unemployment benefits in 2020.
The bill would require workers who find themselves separated from their employer to wait a week until filing for unemployment benefits, which would prevent tax increases on employers and allow the Iowa Workforce Development team extra time to comb through fraudulent claims.
"These things happen," explained JD Davis, the Vice President for public policy with the Iowa Association of Business and Industry, during a subcommittee meeting on Wednesday.
"But we think it's important to provide that time to (Iowa Workforce Development) to look further into these issues," he continued, noting that the extra time would give the government more time to weed out fake unemployment claims.
"This bill is cold-hearted and kicks Iowans when they are already down and lost their jobs through no fault of their own," Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City said, slamming the proposed legislation.
"A one-week delay in that earned benefit would put tremendous stress on families that just found out they've been laid off," explained Felicia Hilton, a lobbyist for the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters.
The Iowa Workforce Development reported that roughly $5.7 million in fraudulent unemployment benefits had been given out during 2020, a 7% increase from the 2019 fiscal year.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many employers were faced with laying more than half of their employees off. As a result, during 2020 the state of Iowa gave out $1,254,245,440 in unemployment benefits, marking the highest amount of money ever given out by the state.
The state receives the money to fund unemployment insurance by imposing a payroll tax on employers and business owners in the state. The business is taxed based on how many of their employees have been let go and received unemployment benefits, according to the Des Moines Register.
Amid record unemployment numbers, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced in August 2020 that unemployment tax rates for businesses would not be raised.
In February Rep. Dave Deyoe, R-Nevada filed a similar bill which would have instituted a one-week waiting period before becoming eligible to claim unemployment benefits and taken away benefits from claimants who refused job offers due to being offered less pay.
A poll conducted by the Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll reported that 75% of Iowans were against cutting weekly unemployment benefits, while 17% of Iowans were in favor of reducing weekly benefits.
The poll showed that 66% of Republicans and 86% of Democrats were against the reductions, while 22% of Republicans and 12% of Democrats favored the reductions in the benefits.