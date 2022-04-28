(The Center Square) – Iowa’s foreclosure rate has increased 78% since the first quarter of 2021 and 34.3% since the last quarter of 2021, according to a new report.
ATTOM, a company that tracks foreclosures and the parent company to RealtyTrac, released its first quarter 2022 U.S. Foreclosure Market report April 21.
The foreclosure rate increases are relatively mild compared with the rest of the country, however, which saw foreclosure rates more than double in the past year (132.27% increase). The United States experienced a 39.3% increase from the fourth quarter of 2021. March 2022 was the 11th consecutive month with a year-over-year increase in foreclosure activity.
Still, Iowa had the 16th highest foreclosure rate in the first quarter of 2022. One in every 1,941 housing units – or 728 properties – had foreclosure filings that quarter.
Two counties in the Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA, area had the highest foreclosure rates in Iowa in the first quarter of 2022. Harrison County, which had no foreclosures in the first quarter of 2021 and three foreclosures in the fourth quarter of 2021, saw nine foreclosures out of 6,665 housing units last quarter (one foreclosure filing per 741 housing units). After having five foreclosures in the first quarter of 2021 and no foreclosures in the fourth quarter of 2021, Mills County had seven foreclosures out of 6,110 housing units (one per 873 housing units).
Spirit Lake, in Dickinson County, had no foreclosure filings in the last two quarters. The community of about 18,000 residents had five foreclosure filings in the first quarter of 2021. The Plymouth County part of Sioux City had the second-lowest foreclosure rate: one in 10,818 housing units, down 75% from four in the fourth quarter of 2021. It had one foreclosure in the first quarter of 2021.
Illinois had the highest foreclosure rate in March; one in every 1,825 housing units. Over the first quarter, the state’s foreclosure rate was one in 791 housing units.
Across the country, 33,333 properties had foreclosures in March, which was a 181% increase over the past year and a 29% increase from the previous month.
Nevertheless, home foreclosures are below pre-pandemic levels.
"Foreclosure activity has continued to gradually return to normal levels since the expiration of the government's moratorium, and the CFPB's enhanced mortgage servicing guidelines," said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence for ATTOM. "But even with the large year-over-year increase in foreclosure starts and bank repossessions, foreclosure activity is still only running at about 57% of where it was in Q1 2020, the last quarter before the government enacted consumer protection programs due to the pandemic."
California had the greatest number of foreclosure starts in the first quarter of 2022: 5,378. Florida (4,707) and Texas (4,649) placed second and third. Chicago, New York and Los Angeles were the major metropolitan areas with the greatest number of foreclosures starts in Q1 2022.
South Dakota had the lowest foreclosure rate last quarter: one per 17,724 housing units.