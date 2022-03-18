(The Center Square) – Iowa ranked third best in the nation for the administration of the 2020 elections, Massachusetts Institute of Technology reported in its Elections Performance Index.
The EPI, which equally weighs 19 indicators, began tracking U.S. midterm and presidential elections administration with the 2008 election.
“We’ve made it easy to vote but hard to cheat in Iowa and this data clearly shows we are running elections the right way in this state,” Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said in a news release announcing the results. “I’m proud of the work of my staff and of election officials across Iowa. Most importantly, I’m proud of Iowans who continue to make their voices heard in record numbers by voting.”
Iowa scores above average for
- Voter registration rate (91.16% vs 87.34%).
- registrations rejected (0.67% vs 6.21%).
- Mail ballots unreturned (5.04% vs 11.54%).
- Military and overseas ballots unreturned (12.2% vs 20.65%).
- Provisional ballots cast (0.11% vs 1.04%).
- Voting wait time (6.9 min vs 11.6 min).
- Mail ballots rejected (0.15% vs 0.34%).
- Residual vote rate (0.54% vs 0.89%).
Residual vote rate, which measures the performance of voting machines, calculates the number of under- and over-votes cast vs. voter turnout.
Iowa scores worse than average on disability access (voter deterrence from voting because of disability or illness). In Iowa, the turnout of people with disabilities was 11 percentage points less than the turnout of people without disabilities, based on the U.S. Census Bureau-reported turnout rates between people who reported having one of six disabilities and those without those disabilities.
Pew Charitable Trusts reported that for the 2012 November election Iowa did not offer a provisional ballot status lookup tool or a sample ballot lookup tool, which MIT students and staff reviewed states did not find that had changed since that election, MIT Kenan Sahin Distinguished Professor of Political Science Charles Stewart III told The Center Square in a phone interview Friday.
Pate established online voter registration and required election returns to be audited following an election, which supported Iowa’s ranking, the release said.
“Iowans can go online to register to vote, check their registration status, find their polling place, and check the status of their absentee ballot,” Pate told The Center Square Thursday in an emailed statement.
Risk-limiting auditing is a more statistically powerful and efficient tools with very high record-keeping requirements, Stewart said. While it can limit the number of ballots that need to be counted, it can also require counting more votes, he said.
“Iowa conducts pre and post-election audits. Every voting tabulator is tested in full view of the public ahead of election,” Pate said. “Our post-election audits are effective measures to ensure the integrity of the vote in all 99 counties. They matched perfectly in the 2020 elections.”
He said the department reviews after each election how to improve the process for Iowa voters.