FILE - car lot, car sale dealership
Sharkshock / Shutterstock.com

(The Center Square) – The microchip shortage responsible for bottlenecking the production of new cars has been a boon for the used car market.

However, the lack of available new vehicles also has created a greater demand and thus a scarcity of quality used vehicles.

This has driven up the cost of used cars and trucks, which has also increased the sales tax collected on used vehicle transactions.

According to an iSeeCars.com analysis of 1.2 million used car sales nationwide, the price of used cars in Iowa has increased 12.7% year over year, ranking the state as the seventh-lowest price increase for used vehicles in the nation.

That translates to an average additional $3,135 per used vehicle sold in the state.   

It also translates into a significant revenue boost to the Iowa Treasury. The state currently charges a 5% sales tax on the sale of used cars. This translates to an average $156.75 in additional tax collected per used vehicle sold in the state.

The national average increase in used car sales prices is 16.8% or $3,926 per vehicle sold.

According to iSeeCars:

  • Consumers may be able to get a better used car deal by crossing state lines.
  • Rhode Island is the state with the greatest used car price increase in 2021 compared to 2020 at 25.55, which amounts to $5,559.
  • Another New England state, Vermont, has the smallest used car price increase at 10.7%, which amounts to $2,717.
  • Of the top 10 states with the lowest price increases, five are Eastern states and four are in the Midwest.
  • Of the 10 states with the highest price increases, six are Western states, and four are Eastern.

According to data provided by the National Automotive Dealers Association, average year-to-date used-car sales per new- and used-car dealership in the United States was $5,884,668 in March, the last month for which data is available. In March 2020, the year-to-date used car sales per new- and used-car dealership was $4,461,184.

Used Car Price Increases by State
Rank StateYear-Over-Year % Price ChangeYear-Over-Year $ Price Change
1Vermont10.7%$2,717
2New Jersey11.1%$2,580
3West Virginia11.8%$2,910
4Nebraska12.1%$2,968
5Wisconsin12.3%$3,026
6Minnesota12.4%$2,945
7Iowa12.7%$3,135
8Hawaii13.3%$3,391
9New York13.7%$3,126
10New Hampshire13.8%$3,106
11Massachusetts14.1%$3,188
12Indiana14.1%$3,247
13Connecticut14.2%$3,000
14Pennsylvania14.3%$3,214
15New Mexico14.4%$3,444
16Colorado14.6%$3,554
17North Dakota14.9%$4,062
18Illinois14.9%$3,575
19Idaho15.0%$4,067
20Oklahoma15.9%$3,895
21Texas16.0%$3,890
22Mississippi16.1%$3,892
23Louisiana16.6%$3,883
24North Carolina16.7%$3,882
25Kansas16.8%$3,950
26Maine 16.8%$3,977
National Average16.8%$3,926
27Delaware 17.3%$3,652
28Virginia17.3%$3,883
29Michigan17.7%$4,051
30South Dakota18.1%$4,998
31Kentucky18.3%$4,196
32Missouri18.4%$4,338
33South Carolina18.5%$4,283
34Alabama18.5%$4,304
35California18.7%$4,296
36Maryland19.1%$4,142
37Florida19.2%$4,224
38Ohio19.2%$4,102
39Alaska19.3%$5,907
40Washington 19.4%$4,664
41Tennessee 19.4%$4,539
42Wyoming 19.6%$6,173
43Oregon 20.2%$4,738
44Arkansas 20.4%$4,994
45Arizona 20.5%$4,600
46Utah 21.0%$4,729
47Montana 21.8%$5,926
48Georgia 22.2%$5,100
49Nevada 22.3%$4,852
50Rhode Island 25.5%$5,559
 		 

Tags

Regional Editor

Bruce Walker is a regional editor at The Center Square. He previously worked as editor at the Mackinac Center for Public Policy’s MichiganScience magazine and The Heartland Institute’s InfoTech & Telecom News.