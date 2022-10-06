(The Center Square) – While the rent delinquency rate decreased nationally in September since the prior month, it increased in Iowa, Alignable reported last week.
From Sept. 16 to Sept. 29, the online referral network for small businesses polled 4,232 randomly selected small business owners across the country.
The company heard from 151 Iowa-based small businesses, Head of Public Relations Chuck Castro told The Center Square in an email. The poll found that 35% of those Iowa businesses couldn’t pay rent in September, up from 25% in August, he said.
“In these cases, many polled said rents spiking and overall inflation are causing greater problems for them,” he said.
The report showed that rent delinquency for small businesses is higher in Illinois (39%), New York (39%) and Massachusetts (36%) compared with Iowa.
The national average is 30%, which is down from 40% in August. The August figure was a peak in rent delinquency over at least the past year, he said. The record low, 26%, during and after the pandemic was in December 2021.
Reasons for the national increase included more revenue coming in for more businesses, businesses’ raising prices to bolster their margins, seniors’ side gigs paying more expenses and decreases in gas prices, the report said. Nationally, 29% of small businesses said they had earned as much, if not more, monthly as they did before the pandemic.
On the national level, small businesses in the education industry had the highest rate of rent delinquency compared with other industries, at 44%, the survey found. Education had no change from last month.
Real estate companies, at 27%, had the lowest rate. Local musicians and artists’ rent delinquency rate increased 9%, while the other industries’ rates decreased.