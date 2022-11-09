(The Center Square) – With 20 of 21 counties and a margin of less than 700 votes as of 10:05 p.m., New York Times’ best estimate is that Iowa State Sen. Zach Nunn, R-Bondurant, will win his race for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District seat against incumbent U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-IA-3.
As of 10:09 p.m. Tuesday, neither candidate had declared victory on social media.
According to unofficial results at 10:09 p.m., Nunn had 153,556 votes and Axne had 152,910 votes.
Campaign issues included the economy and abortion.
The race was tight as of Oct. 18, according to Ballotpedia.