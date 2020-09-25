(The Center Square) – A slew of Iowa hospitals have cashed in on upward of $928 million over the last year as part of a government stimulus aimed at covering expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The findings are part of the data collected by an Iowa Watch analysis of Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which also details that the funds were part of $1.02 billion in accelerated and advance Medicare payments sent to Iowa hospitals, physicians, optometrists, chiropractors, psychiatrists, psychologists, other health care providers and senior living and mental health care facilities.
For hospitals, the payments, which must be paid back to Medicare and Medicaid Services, were as high as the $92.8 million provided to MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. A total of 77 hospitals in the state collected the payments.
The Medicare payment program is separate from such programs as the CARES Act and permitted applying health care providers to receive anticipated Medicare billings in advance.
National leader for the Chartis Center for Rural Health Michael Topchik said he expects the task of making repayment to be challenging for most hospitals.
“For them to pay that back, that will take them from a position of stabilizing that hospital to just putting them back right where they were, with feet to the fire,” he told The Courier.
Topchik said he and researchers at Chartis have heard all the concerns being expressed, though he noted roughly two-thirds of all eligible hospitals took the payments.
According to IowaWatch, just under a third of the state’s 118 hospitals ended the last fiscal year for which they reported with a negative balance. Researchers added most of the hospitals in that analysis were in small, rural regions. A handful of others were also found to be short-term acute care hospitals in urban areas.