(The Center Square) – Navigator CO2 Ventures signed a letter of intent Tuesday to provide carbon capture, utilization and storage services to leading biofuel producer POET that includes facilities in Iowa.
Navigator would integrate the services for about 5 million metric tons of POET’s biogenic CO2 annually, according to a news release. The businesses would collaborate to develop a central carbon offset marketplace and carbon use logistics platform with 18 POET bioprocessing facilities across Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota. The project is on schedule to for operational in-service in 2025.
“POET has been a leader in low-carbon biofuels and CO2 capture for commercial use for decades, and this project is another significant step in utilizing bioprocessing to accelerate our path to net-zero,” POET Founder and CEO Jeff Broin said in the release. “We choose our partners carefully, and we believe Navigator has the expertise to deliver long-term value to rural America by further positioning agricultural commodities as a viable source of low-carbon liquid fuels to power our future."
The companies will build the largest combined distribution network for biogenic CO2, the release said.
"POET is an industry pioneer that has built a company on the pillars of safety, integrity, innovation, and being a good neighbor in the communities they call home, all of which align entirely with the culture and track record of Navigator,” Navigator CEO Matt Vining said. “We look forward to this partnership with POET as we continue to fulfill our mission to provide sustainable carbon solutions to our communities, consumers, and customers."
With POET on the platform, Navigator’s Heartland Greenway system will provide carbon capture, utilization and storage services for more than 30 industrial processors in agriculture and food production – more than 10 million tons of annual CO2 emissions. Navigator’s platform will prepare to deliver up to 15 million tons annually of CCUS services through pipeline laterals and multiple storage sites.
Navigator’s pipeline is set to cross 36 Iowa counties and enter Illinois, Nebraska, Minnesota and South Dakota. The project and a Summit Carbon Solutions carbon capture project have been criticized by some landowners, farmers, health professionals and environmental activists.
A poll Food & Water Action released in April indicated 80% of Iowa voters opposed the use of eminent domain for the project.
“The Midwest’s carbon capture pipeline battle is pitting the biggest industry players against the very farmers who supply them,” Food & Water Watch Senior Iowa Organizer Emma Schmit said in a statement Wednesday. “The lines are being drawn, and it’s people vs polluters. Our elected officials need to stand up for the little guy and stop these carbon pipeline scams from taking root. Carbon capture is a false solution to our climate crisis, sucking up billions in public dollars to throw at private companies, while leaving farmers, landowners and communities like mine to foot the bill when things go wrong.”
The organization has asked legislators to ban the use of eminent domain to construct the pipeline.
Recent developments in the controversy include a June 2 request of a Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska legal representative that an environmental impact study be conducted before Summit Carbon Solutions Pipeline and Navigator Heartland Greenway Carbon Pipeline receive permits.