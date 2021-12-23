(The Center Square) – Gov. Tim Walz announced Tuesday via Twitter that he and other members of his family have tested positive for COVID-19.
Gus, who is vaccinated, had “some sniffles” over the weekend, tested negative for COVID-19 with a rapid test and then tested positive, the governor said in a video message on Twitter.
“We continue to test, Gwen and I and our family, and last evening, Monday evening, we tested positive with a PCR test,” the governor said. “As a dad, I’m super concerned, obviously, for my family, but everyone’s doing well. Gwen and I are not only vaccinated, we’re boosted also, and I’m experiencing no symptoms.”
Walz said they will be following his doctor’s advice to “just watch it and do things as around the house.” The family will be quarantining for 10 days, and Walz will be working from home, he said.
He encouraged Minnesotans to get the COVID-19 boosters and get tested right away if they get the “sniffles” and isolate.
Nearly 3.5 million Minnesotans have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series (either the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines) as of Dec. 20, according to the Minnesota COVID-19 Response website. About 93% of Minnesotans 65 or older have completed the series. The website reports that 1.6 million third doses and booster doses have been administered.
Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced in October that she had tested positive for COVID-19.