(The Center Square) – Operations must stop at an Iowa environmental remanufacturing company where an explosion and fire occurred in December.
C6-Zero's facility in Marengo, about 30 miles southwest of Cedar Rapids, must follow Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ emergency order. The Iowa DNR’s emergency order said the explosion and fire injured nearly half of all employees on the site and required the surrounding community to evacuate.
The state of Iowa applied for temporary injunction, which 6th Judicial District Court Chief Judge Lars Anderson granted. C6-Zero spokesman Mark Corallo told The Center Square in a statement Monday that the company is pleased.
“C6-Zero appreciates the Iowa Attorney General’s notice of intent to cancel today’s hearing,” Coral said. “Cleanup is ongoing and we continue to work collaboratively with the state.”
C6-Zero takes the "most common landfill and environmental risks – asphalt shingles" and remanufactures them into carbon-negative products, according to its website.
C6-Zero must pay $333,580 by Thursday to EcoSource, an environmental consulting and remediation company, for assessment and remediation. C6-Zero must also hold $75,000 in a trust account for EcoSource and readily pay expenses.
The company has until Feb. 17 to complete the Department of Natural Resources’ site assessment plan requirements. It must also provide the department a list and quantity of any chemical substance or mixture, including those of any trade secret or proprietary chemical compounds, that was at its Marengo facility at the time of the explosion and fire.
By March 3, the company must submit a remedial action plan. C6-Zero must not violate Iowa air quality, solid waste or water quality laws. With reasonable prior notice, the company must allow DNR access to the property to assess, investigate or abate hazardous conditions.
Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird said she’s glad the company has agreed to follow the law and clean up the property. Bird’s office will continue to monitor the situation and work with the Iowa DNR to ensure the company follows the order, she said.