(The Center Square) – Iowa and South Dakota have the fourth greatest distortion in state tax rates, which impacts where businesses open.
Iowa State University researchers published their findings in the journal Small Business Economics.
Property taxes matter most, they found.
"The probability of starting up on one side of the border versus the other due to tax rates is 7.5% higher in South Dakota than Iowa, but it may not be for the reasons people think,” University Professor of Economics Peter Orazem, who led the study, said in an ISU news release. “Namely, property taxes seem to matter more than other types of taxes and providing certain incentives for some businesses in Iowa may hurt others.”
Orazem said he and his team focused on state borders to help control for unobservable local factors that would influence businesses on both sides of the border, such as an atypically strong local economy, business community or access to labor or venture capital, the release said.
The researchers examined individual and combined effects of four types of state taxes: property, sales, personal income and corporate income. They collected information from 1999 to 2015 U.S. Census Bureau statistics regarding businesses less than a year old.
“The reason we were particularly interested in business startups is that they may consider multiple locations to set up,” Orazem said. “They will be more sensitive to different tax rates compared to a well-established firm that would have to move all of its equipment and employees or find new workers if it jumped state lines.”
Through their research, the investigators found that a one-point higher tax rate in each of the four types of taxes is associated with a 3.2% lower probability of attracting a startup compared with its neighboring state.
The leading distortion in startups due to tax rates in the U.S. is Wyoming’s 8.6% advantage over Idaho. Taxes and royalties from the state’s fossil fuel production largely subsidize The Cowboy State’s revenue, easing tax pressure for other businesses, the release said.
The study also found that property taxes are the most likely to hamper the rate of new businesses. Orazem attributed that to how new businesses may pay property taxes regardless of whether they generate revenue, the release said.
He also said businesses’ decisions on borders drops off when neighbor states have similar tax structures. Rhode Island and Connecticut have very similar tax rates, limiting the disadvantage and difference.
As director of the Program for the Study of Midwest Markets and Entrepreneurship at ISU, Orazem, with his team, tries to determine what factors most heavily influence business growth in Iowa and the region.
"Tax policies are one of the reasons why people have specified South Dakota as being a relatively faster growing state in the Midwest,” he said. “So, even though the study isn’t focused on South Dakota, we were curious if we could see a difference, which we did.”
Orazem said Iowa’s tax breaks for only certain businesses amid high marginal tax rates are “bizarre.”
“For example, we have around 450 special exemptions for the sales tax,” he said. “Maybe we should stop giving special deals in general but lower tax rates where they really matter, like property tax rather than income tax.”