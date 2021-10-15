(The Center Square) – Businesses may apply for grants of up to $50,000 through the new Butchery Innovation and Revitalization program beginning Oct. 18, state officials announced Friday.
Iowa legislators established the program with House File 857.
A total of $750,000 will be available through the program for fiscal year 2022, the news release from Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office said. The goal of the program is to strengthen Iowa’s food supply chain and rural development, the release said.
“During the pandemic, it was evident that our small-scale meat processors were instrumental in helping to meet the consumer demand,” Reynolds said. “This program is the key to unlocking greater potential for those facilities by providing the resources needed to expand their processing capacity and help alleviate disruptions in the supply chain. This investment also will serve as a catalyst for jobs, rural revitalization and innovation.”
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in the release that the program will “make a significant difference” for locker owners, livestock producers, consumers and rural communities.
“One of the biggest challenges faced by Iowa’s small-scale meat lockers is a lack of access to capital, which prevents them from making investments in their businesses,” Naig said.
To receive grants, businesses must have fewer than 50 employees and be incorporated or authorized to do business in Iowa. They must either hold a current license from the IDALS or prove they are actively working with IDALS to obtain a license. There is more information in the administrative rules. A draft application, FAQ and checklist is at www.iowaeda.com/grow/butchery-innovation-revitalization/. To learn more, contact Brad Frisvold at businessfinance@iowaeda.com.
United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced in an Oct. 4 news release USDA plans to distribute another $100 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act that would “leverage hundreds of millions more” in lending through community and private sector lenders to expand meat and poultry processing capacity and finance other food supply chain infrastructure. The USDA will announce eligibility requirements and an application window in the near future, and is planning a forum for lenders.