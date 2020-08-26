(The Center Square) – Iowa Restaurant Association CEO and President Jessica Dunker said the Alcoholic Beverages Division's recently enacted stricter COVID-19 enforcement measures seem to be a work in progress.
“Owners are doing their best to comply, consumers are still confused about what is required and often report things that are not breaking mandate requirements like masks and gloves on servers,” said Dunker.
In all, more than 300 restaurants have been inspected over the first two-weeks of Alcoholic Beverages three-strikes policies enactment for bars and restaurants. For a first offense, a business will face a fine of $1,000, while a second nets a seven-day suspension and a third spells revocation of permits.
While Dunker said she doesn’t know of instances where fines have been levied, state authorities note they have thus far received 46 violation complaints.
“I think it is working,” Dunker added. “Most owners have been complying and now understand that it has to be a flagrant and seemingly intentional violation to be penalized.”
So far this month, the count of preliminary investigations stands at 49 and the division has opened cases involving four establishments, according to Alcoholic Beverages spokesperson Jake Holmes, who declined to name the establishments or comment on the status of the investigations
Among the state’s COVID-19 requirements are rules mandating that restaurant tables be kept at least 6 feet apart and that customers be safeguarded from preventing coming into close proximity to one another.
With the industry struggling as it has since the virus came to down, Dunker has long expressed owners need all the help they can get.
"We really are going to need a tremendous amount of financial assistance given to our industry in the form of grants," Dunker told The Center Square.
By the time the virus has run its course, the Iowa Restaurant Association has projected that as many as 80,000 industry jobs could be lost.