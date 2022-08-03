(The Center Square) – The state of Iowa invites Iowans to report whether the state’s account of broadband availability matches the service at their homes and businesses.
Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Department of Management Office of the Chief Information Officer announced the new broadband map’s release Tuesday.
In accordance with federal grant guidelines, the map reports broadband availability at over 1 million locations throughout the state, providing more details compared with prior maps, Reynolds’ office’s news release said. The map identifies broadband service as reported by broadband providers, the release said.
Locations with broadband speeds slower than 100 download/20 upload may be eligible for future Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Program grant funding opportunities.
“We are making important progress to connect all Iowans to high-speed broadband, but many communities remain unserved,” Reynolds said. “Today, I’m asking all Iowans to visit the broadband map and let us know if the broadband service reported at their location is inaccurate. This feedback will help us to direct resources to areas with the greatest need for broadband investment in the future.”
Iowans, broadband providers, and communities throughout Iowa can report to the OCIO wherever they believe the map incorrectly reports broadband service data. Reports are due Sept. 1.
Individuals can challenge the map’s report of conditions of service at their place of residence or business following instructions here.
Only one challenge form may be submitted per communication service provider or per community, the department guidance said.
Residents can challenge the state’s account of whether they have service and whether they have slow or unreliable service, guidance said.
The map will show providers who claim to offer service to the resident’s address. Before challenging, the resident will need to contact each listed provider to verify service can’t be facilitated to their address.
Residents reporting slow or unreliable service will be asked to complete a speed test when they complete the challenge form and identify the speeds they are currently subscribed to and which provider they receive service from by reviewing an invoice or contacting their providers. That way, when the speed test is submitted, the office can compare the speed measured and the speed a resident is subscribed to.
Providers, communities and residents can e-mail ociogrants@iowa.gov for assistance and questions.
“Because this new map is identifying locations rather than census blocks, we expect our providers, and consumers alike, to be taking a close look at the individual locations identified on this map to validate not only the placement of the location pins in terms of geocoding, but also whether those specific locations are accurately represented by the available broadband speeds,” Iowa Communications Alliance CEO Dave Duncan told The Center Square in an emailed statement Wednesday.