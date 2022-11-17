(The Center Square) – In terms of numbers, Iowa has recovered its job losses since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Iowa Workforce Development reported Thursday.
Seasonally adjusted unemployment increased from 2.7% in September to 2.9% in October while labor force participation rate held at 67.7%, A year ago, the jobless rate was 4.0%. In October, more than 2,200 Iowans joined the labor force looking for work. Employers added 4,500 jobs. There were 49,700 unemployed Iowans in October, down 16,600 from last year. There were 1,662,400 working Iowans in October, down 900 from September but up 51,600 since last year. Iowa businesses added 4,500 jobs in October and nonfarm employment is now at 1,584,600 jobs. Total nonfarm employment has risen 44,700 jobs compared with last year.
“Strong hiring across the state, including in October, has helped Iowa regain a total of 170,700 jobs—overcoming the 169,800 jobs lost since the beginning of the pandemic,” Director of Iowa Workforce Development Beth Townsend said. “IWD remains committed to pairing job seekers with a successful career and with employers eager to build their workforce.”
Leisure and hospitality gained 2,300 jobs in October in its seventh consecutive gain since March. Accommodations and food services hired for 1,800 jobs.
“Since last October, no sector has added more jobs than leisure and hospitality (+14,900),” the report said. “Following this month’s increase, leisure and hospitality now has eclipsed the pre-pandemic levels and is now at a new all-time high in October. Accommodations has been responsible for most of the growth (+10,300).”
Health care and social assistance added 1,500 jobs. It’s added 3,200 jobs since June. Manufacturing and construction employment also increased. Retail trade added 700, and manufacturing increased 500. Manufacturing has gained monthly since November 2021. It’s up 9,100 jobs since last year. More than two-thirds of those jobs have been in nondurable goods. Financial activities added 500 jobs, with gains at insurance carriers.
Local government employment decreased but it’s up 4,600 jobs above last year. Other job losses were in information, which was down 400, and professional and business services, which was down 200. Information is down 900 compared with last year.
There were 5,737 new unemployment insurance claims for Iowa in October, up 3.4% from September but down 30.9% from October 2021. There were 7,279 unemployment insurance benefit recipients, up 2.7% from the prior month but down 22.9% since October 2021.
Nationally, unemployment rose to 3.7% in October while the national labor force participation rate fell to 62.2%.