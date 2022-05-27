(The Center Square) – In response to soaring gas prices and rising inflation for its 3.1 million residents, Iowa will invest $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to help nonprofit organizations, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday.
The average U.S. cost of a gallon of gas is $4.59 this Memorial Day weekend. Inflation is at a 40-year high, currently above 8.5%. That bodes ill for all Iowans, but especially its most vulnerable population. Nonprofits are feeling the pinch.
The Nonprofit Innovation Fund, announced Thursday by the governor, provides resources for nonprofits investing in "vertical infrastructure" to provide more services or serve more Iowans.
“Iowa nonprofits provide critical support to Iowans most in need,” Reynolds said in a statement. “While these organizations work around the clock to meet today’s needs, the Nonprofit Innovation Fund will provide innovative and transformational investments to help prepare Iowans for tomorrow.”
Nonprofits can apply for up to $3 million to offset costs associated with construction, acquisition, site development, engineering and architectural services, the release said.
The state will begin accepting applications June 27 at iowagrants.gov. Grant recipients must obligate all funds by 2024 and spend the dollars by June 2026. More information is available at iowaeda.com/nonprofit-innovation-fund/.