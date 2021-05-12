(The Center Square) – Iowa Veterans Home Commandant Timon Oujiri has been removed from office, and Penny Cutler-Bermudez has become the interim commandant, according to several media reports following a brief statement from the governor’s office.
Oujiri "was relieved of his duties as commandant on Wednesday," and that the office “is not able to provide additional details at this time,” Pat Garrett, Reynolds' spokesperson, told reporters in an email Monday morning, Des Moines Register reported May 11.
While attempts May 10 to reach Reynolds’ spokesman, Pat Garrett, and Iowa Veterans Home executive assistant Laurel Degelau were still unanswered by press time on May 11, the Iowa Veterans Home’s website reflected the change at 3:30pm May 11.
Oujiri’s LinkedIn profile still stated his former position as commandant of the nursing home as of 3:30 p.m. May 11. He had been appointed in 2017.
Iowa Attorney General Communications Director Lynn Hicks at 1:08 p.m. May 11 noted he hadn’t “heard anything” regarding the departure of the commandant.
The Iowa Veterans Home, which is in Marshalltown, was founded in 1887 and is the fifth largest state veteran home, according to its website. It has more than 900 staff.