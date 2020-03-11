(The Center Square) – The University of Iowa is suspending in-person classes for the two weeks after spring break to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, joining several other colleges around the country who have taken similar action.
Other Iowa schools could do the same. On Tuesday, Iowa's Board of Regents said the state's three public universities move quickly to offer virtual classes.
Iowa University said online-only instruction will be provided March 23 through April 3.
Students will be able to either stay home or return to their campus housing after spring break, officials said. Dining halls also will remain open.
"We are making this decision proactively to maintain the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and patients and in conjunction with the governor and Board of Regents, State of Iowa," the university said.
UCLA and USC in Los Angeles, Stanford University and the University of California Berkeley and San Diego campuses in California, all have announced plans to provide remote-only classes in the coming days.
In the state of Washington, Seattle University and the University of Washington have done the same.
Other colleges announcing plans for online only classes include Columbia University and Hofstra University in New York, Duke University in North Carolina, Harvard University and Amherst College in Massachusetts, Ohio State University and Princeton University in New Jersey.