(The Center Square) – Iowa’s new unemployment claims ticked upward last week by nearly 700 initial claims.
According to data released by the U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday morning, Iowa reported 5,938 initial unemployment claims for the week ending Jan. 30, which is up 687 new claims from the previous week’s 5,251 initial claims.
All told, 46,708 Iowa workers filed unemployment claims last week, up 405 claims from the previous week’s 46,303 total claims.
Nationwide, the biggest job gains in December by state were Texas at 64,000 jobs added; Wisconsin with 51,100 jobs added; Georgia at 44,700 jobs added; and North Carolina with 33,600 jobs added.
December total job losses included Michigan with 64,400 jobs lost; California at 52,200 jobs lost; Minnesota with 49,800 jobs lost; Pennsylvania at 37,600 jobs lost; and New York at 37,200 jobs lost.
Nationwide, 779,000 new unemployment claims were reported the week ending Jan. 30, down 33,000 initial claims from the previous week.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics on Monday reported a net loss of 14.6 million U.S. private sector jobs during the second quarter of 2020; with 5.7 million jobs gained and 20.4 million jobs lost. BLS noted: “This is the largest quarterly net job loss recorded in these data (which begin in 1992). Job losses in the second quarter of 2020 were more than 5 times the next largest quarterly job loss of 2.7 million jobs in the first quarter of 2009.”