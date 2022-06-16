(The Center Square) – Iowa’s labor participation grew in May and the state’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.7%, Iowa Workforce Development announced Thursday.
This is the fifth consecutive drop in the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, the news release said. It decreased from 3.0% in April and 4.5% from a year ago.
The labor force participation rate grew to 67.6% in May, up from 67.4% in April and 67.1% a year ago.
Nationally, May unemployment remained at 3.6%.
May saw 1,657,200 working Iowans, up 10,400 since April and 52,300 since a year ago. The number of unemployed Iowans decreased to 46,800 in May from 50,900 in April.
“The May report is outstanding and welcome news!” Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend said in the Director of “Every month that passes brings us closer to Iowa’s pre-pandemic employment level. But our real goal is higher. We want to continue to accelerate the recovery and get as many of Iowa’s 85,000 open jobs filled as quickly as we can.”
Total nonfarm employment increased 34,900 for the year despite losing 500 jobs between April and May. Total unemployment is at 1,565,000 jobs.
Goods-producing sectors declined 1,100. Manufacturing job gains were overmatched by specialty trade losses in construction.
Government increased 600 jobs, primarily due to growth in education. The sector is up 4,400 jobs since last year. Most growth is in local government.
Financial activities saw its first increase since January, with the addition of 1,300 jobs. The increase was mostly through insurance carriers and related activities.
Manufacturing, which has been growing since November 2021, added 1,000 jobs through hiring in nondurable goods shops. Other services gained 600 jobs in May for its third consecutive monthly gain. Leisure and hospitality increased 100 jobs, as arts and entertainment hiring overmatched declines in accommodations and food services.
Construction lost 2,100 jobs in the first loss for the sector after six straight months of job growth. Losses were in specialty trade construction projects, which might reflect apprehension about launch new projects amid increased costs, the release said.
Trade and transportation shed 900 jobs. Eight hundred of those were in retail trade.
Education and health care lost 500 jobs and professional and business services lost 400 jobs.
Leisure and hospitality has added 12,300 jobs in the last year, predominantly in accommodations and food services (9,300 jobs). Manufacturing establishments continued to grow payrolls this month and are 8,100 jobs higher compared with last year.
Retail trade, up 3,500 jobs, has recently shown signs of cutbacks.
Annual job losses are sparse. They’re limited to health care and social assistance (1,600 jobs lost) and administration and support services (1,400).
Employment and Unemployment in Iowa, Seasonally Adjusted Data
Change from
May
April
May
April
May
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Civilian labor force
1,703,900
1,697,700
1,679,900
6,200
24,000
Unemployment
46,800
50,900
75,000
-4,100
-28,200
Unemployment rate
2.7%
3.0%
4.5%
-0.3
-1.8
Employment
1,657,200
1,646,800
1,604,900
10,400
52,300
Labor Force Participation Rate
67.6%
67.4%
67.1%
0.2
0.5
U.S. unemployment rate
3.6%
3.6%
5.8%
0.0
-2.2
Nonfarm Employment in Iowa, Seasonally Adjusted Data
Total Nonfarm Employment
1,565,000
1,565,500
1,530,100
-500
34,900
Mining
2,300
2,300
2,300
0
0
Construction
78,900
81,000
77,400
-2,100
1,500
Manufacturing
225,400
224,400
217,300
1,000
8,100
Trade, transportation and utilities
312,800
313,700
307,000
-900
5,800
Information
19,400
19,600
18,800
-200
600
Financial activities
109,300
108,000
109,300
1,300
0
Professional and business services
140,300
140,700
139,700
-400
600
Education and health services
224,700
225,200
224,800
-500
-100
Leisure and hospitality
138,100
138,000
125,800
100
12,300
Other services
56,000
55,400
54,300
600
1,700
Government
257,800
257,200
253,400
600
4,400
(above data subject to revision)
Unemployment Insurance Claims for Iowa
% Change from
May
April
May
April
May
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Initial claims
5,566
5,290
14,329
5.2%
-61.2%
Continued claims
Benefit recipients
9,398
15,863
22,286
-40.8%
-57.8%
Weeks paid
24,244
42,720
75,625
-43.2%
-67.9%
Amount paid
$11,155,734
$19,837,409
$28,312,773
-43.8%
-60.6%