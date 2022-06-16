FILE - Iowa manufacturing

In this 2017 file photo, a worker cuts pieces for a door at Corn Belt Aluminum in Des Moines, Iowa.

 Charlie Neibergall / AP

(The Center Square) – Iowa’s labor participation grew in May and the state’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.7%, Iowa Workforce Development announced Thursday.

This is the fifth consecutive drop in the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, the news release said. It decreased from 3.0% in April and 4.5% from a year ago.

The labor force participation rate grew to 67.6% in May, up from 67.4% in April and 67.1% a year ago.

Nationally, May unemployment remained at 3.6%.

May saw 1,657,200 working Iowans, up 10,400 since April and 52,300 since a year ago. The number of unemployed Iowans decreased to 46,800 in May from 50,900 in April.

“The May report is outstanding and welcome news!” Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend said in the Director of “Every month that passes brings us closer to Iowa’s pre-pandemic employment level. But our real goal is higher. We want to continue to accelerate the recovery and get as many of Iowa’s 85,000 open jobs filled as quickly as we can.”

Total nonfarm employment increased 34,900 for the year despite losing 500 jobs between April and May. Total unemployment is at 1,565,000 jobs.

Goods-producing sectors declined 1,100. Manufacturing job gains were overmatched by specialty trade losses in construction.

Government increased 600 jobs, primarily due to growth in education. The sector is up 4,400 jobs since last year. Most growth is in local government.

Financial activities saw its first increase since January, with the addition of 1,300 jobs. The increase was mostly through insurance carriers and related activities.

Manufacturing, which has been growing since November 2021, added 1,000 jobs through hiring in nondurable goods shops. Other services gained 600 jobs in May for its third consecutive monthly gain. Leisure and hospitality increased 100 jobs, as arts and entertainment hiring overmatched declines in accommodations and food services.

Construction lost 2,100 jobs in the first loss for the sector after six straight months of job growth. Losses were in specialty trade construction projects, which might reflect apprehension about launch new projects amid increased costs, the release said.

Trade and transportation shed 900 jobs. Eight hundred of those were in retail trade.

Education and health care lost 500 jobs and professional and business services lost 400 jobs.

Leisure and hospitality has added 12,300 jobs in the last year, predominantly in accommodations and food services (9,300 jobs). Manufacturing establishments continued to grow payrolls this month and are 8,100 jobs higher compared with last year.

Retail trade, up 3,500 jobs, has recently shown signs of cutbacks.

Annual job losses are sparse. They’re limited to health care and social assistance (1,600 jobs lost) and administration and support services (1,400).

Employment and Unemployment in Iowa, Seasonally Adjusted Data

      
    

Change from

 

May

April

May

April

May

 

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

      

Civilian labor force

1,703,900

1,697,700

1,679,900

6,200

24,000

Unemployment

46,800

50,900

75,000

-4,100

-28,200

Unemployment rate

2.7%

3.0%

4.5%

-0.3

-1.8

Employment

1,657,200

1,646,800

1,604,900

10,400

52,300

Labor Force Participation Rate

67.6%

67.4%

67.1%

0.2

0.5

      

U.S. unemployment rate

3.6%

3.6%

5.8%

0.0

-2.2

      

Nonfarm Employment in Iowa, Seasonally Adjusted Data

      

Total Nonfarm Employment

1,565,000

1,565,500

1,530,100

-500

34,900

Mining

2,300

2,300

2,300

0

0

Construction

78,900

81,000

77,400

-2,100

1,500

Manufacturing

225,400

224,400

217,300

1,000

8,100

Trade, transportation and utilities

312,800

313,700

307,000

-900

5,800

Information

19,400

19,600

18,800

-200

600

Financial activities

109,300

108,000

109,300

1,300

0

Professional and business services

140,300

140,700

139,700

-400

600

Education and health services

224,700

225,200

224,800

-500

-100

Leisure and hospitality

138,100

138,000

125,800

100

12,300

Other services

56,000

55,400

54,300

600

1,700

Government

257,800

257,200

253,400

600

4,400

 (above data subject to revision)

     

Unemployment Insurance Claims for Iowa

      
    

% Change from

 

May

April

May

April

May

 

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

      

Initial claims

5,566

5,290

14,329

5.2%

-61.2%

Continued claims

     

     Benefit recipients

9,398

15,863

22,286

-40.8%

-57.8%

     Weeks paid

24,244

42,720

75,625

-43.2%

-67.9%

     Amount paid

$11,155,734

$19,837,409

$28,312,773

-43.8%

-60.6%

