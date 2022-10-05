(The Center Square) – Iowa will spend $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding on grants to help employers reduce language barriers in the workforce.
Programs that receive Iowa Language Learners Job Training Program funding will provide current employees dual language instruction to increase their English language for work purposes, according to the notice of funding opportunity. Successful applicants will receive awards of at least $5,000.
Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office announced Wednesday that the grants will help employers provide sustained English language instruction to support employer programs that help employees improve English language proficiency for workplace communication. Grant applicants must have at least 25 full-time employees. The employers must be either expanding or creating a language program.
The program is optional for employees and the state encourages language courses to be conducted at the place of employment or at consortium members’ locations, the notice of funding opportunity said. Employers can also help English speakers learn another language to better communicate with other staff. They can also use the funding to help recruit and retain staff through language instruction.
According to the scoring rubric, the state is placing the highest emphasis, 35%, on program plan narrative/training approach. Employers’ description of performance retention, measures and evaluation receives 20% of the points.
Applicants must prove that private match funds are available. Half of those matching funds can come through employee wages for participating in the program, up to four hours per week per participant, with proof of wage payments.
Applicants must tell the state how their programs could help their companies. Applications have to address performance measures such as how many employees would participate in the programs, complete the program, gain language proficiency through the program and receive a pay increase or promotion due to the program. Employers that receive grants would need to use the funds between December 2022 and October 2024 or return the money to the state. Awardees must report their project’s progress quarterly. The projects must also have a plan for sustainability of the outcome beyond the grant period. Legislators can ask fund recipients to testify regarding how the employers spend the money.
Businesses can use grants for curriculum or program supplies, instructor wages for up to four hours per week for up to 32 weeks, transportation expenses if the program isn’t held at the workplace or administration expenses, up to 5% of the total awarded funds.
Instructors can be certified with fluency in English and the primary language of the students, have language proficiency credentials for non-native English speakers or have prior experience in teaching through similar trainings, with employer references.
“Here in Iowa, we’re focused on breaking down any barrier that may stand in the way of a successful career,” Reynolds said in the release. “As I travel the state, employers regularly highlight the importance of English Language Learner training. The Iowa Language Learners Job Training Program will provide employers with resources to offer or expand ELL training while at the same time supporting job safety, recruitment and retention efforts.”
Employers can sign up here for a webinar to learn more about the grant. The webinar will take place at 11 a.m. Oct. 11. Grant applications are due by noon Dec. 2.