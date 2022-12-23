(The Center Square) – Beginning in 2023, Iowa taxpayers will see several reforms either come into effect or advance.
Lawmakers enacted reforms in 2018, 2021 and 2022 that relate to individual income tax rates, Tax Foundation reported. The independent tax policy nonprofit summarized the changes in its state-by-state analysis of tax laws that are coming into effect Jan. 1.
Tax Foundation tax policy experts successfully pushed for tax rate reductions in 27 states since the conclusion of 2020 in its revenue analysis and Mobility & Modernization agenda.
For example, Tax Foundation said in a Jan. 5 article that Iowa is among five states that offer a deduction for federal taxes paid, which the nonprofit said adds unnecessary complications to the state tax codes.
In 2023, Iowa will no longer have the standard deduction and state deduction for federal taxes paid. The state’s exempting retirement income and some farm rental income from taxes.
Alabama, Delaware, Rhode Island and Nebraska are also new to making at least some retirement income or military pension income tax-exempt.
Iowa's inheritance tax will have rate reductions. The state also passed a bill enacted in June that exempts diapers and menstrual products from sales tax.
Iowa will also have less than half of the state’s current individual income tax rates, the report said. The state is reducing the rates from nine to four categories. The top rate will drop from 8.53% to 6%. In 2026, the state’s graduated-rate structure will change to a 3.9% flat tax. The individual alternative minimum tax rate will be 6% in 2023, and it will decrease in the future.
The state is among 11 that will have individual income tax rate reductions come Jan. 1. The others are Arizona, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire (interest and dividends income only), New York and North Carolina. Arizona, Idaho and Mississippi will have flat tax structures.
The Iowa Department of Management reported Dec. 14 that the Revenue Estimating Conference estimated general fund receipts will be 1.9% less in fiscal year 2023 compared with fiscal year 2022.
“December’s REC projections confirm that we are achieving our goal of correcting the state’s overcollection of taxpayer dollars and returning it to hardworking Iowans,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement Dec. 14. “The historic tax cuts I signed into law earlier this year will begin to take effect in a few weeks, and as planned and expected, the projections show a slight dip in the state’s revenue. However, our state’s budget remains robust, and we continue to invest in key priorities to benefit all Iowans.”