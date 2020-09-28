(The Center Square) – The state of Iowa saw unemployment claims dip by at least 5,000 claims for the week of Sept. 12, as state officials continue on their mission of keeping residents abreast of where the jobs are across the state.
“You have a lot of individuals who fit that low skilled workforce and a lot of the needs are in the middle skilled workforce,” Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce President Drew Kamp told KMTV. “As we go and talk to employers, they’re always having issues with workforce development. That piece that is the toughest part is upscaling people. It’s that gap between the low skill and medium skill and how do you bring those people along to fill those positions.”
KMTV reports there are currently around 1,100 jobs posted online in Council Bluffs and another 500 on the Iowa-Works page, prompting Kamp to suggest people consider a jobs training program like the one offered at nearby Iowa Western Community college.
Recently, Gov. Kim Reynolds' Economic Recovery Advisory Board tackled the issue. Members said it would like to increase the number of online training programs by 50 percent over the next three years.