(The Center Square) – Gov. Kim Reynolds signed off on an emergency order that relaxes restrictions and regulations in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.
Among the temporary policy changes enacted by the Republican governor were amendments suspending the collection of property taxes and penalties, the suspension of certain evictions and the extension of the expiration deadline for a permit to carry and a permit to acquire a firearm.
"This delay will hopefully help families, businesses struggling with cash flow issues," Reynolds told KWWL of the property tax changes.
All of the changes have immediately gone into effect and are slated to extend through April 16.
Earlier this month, the governor moved to ban socializing across the state as the number of coronavirus cases have dramatically spiked around the country, prompting U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and other government officials to announce that the deadline for filing U.S. income taxes has been extended by 90 days to July 15.
In the case of the evictions, Reynolds order places a hold on the evictions of most renters and mobile homeowners under Iowa's landlord and tenant laws.
"When we're asking Iowans to stay home, this helps prevent an unnecessary level of disruption during these really challenging times that we're in," Reynolds added.
With Iowa Legal Aid reporting that the state currently has more than 500 active eviction cases, Reynolds’ declaration also expands to include a recent Iowa Supreme County supervisory order that gives courts the option of rescheduling hearings for eviction cases until after May 4. Court officers also have the option of conducting the proceedings ph phone at the direction of the magistrate or other judicial officer.